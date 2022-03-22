What Happened to Benjamin Hall? Fox News Reporter Injured in Ukraine

What Happened to Benjamin Hall? Fox News Reporter Injured in UkraineBy Danielle Letenyei
Mar. 22 2022, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized in Germany after being severely injured behind enemy lines in Ukraine. What happened to Hall?
Hall was in Ukraine covering the Russian invasion of the country when the vehicle he was riding in with two other Fox News correspondents was attacked outside the city of Kyiv on March 14, 2022. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian consultant Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, 24, were killed in the attack.
On March 21, Fox News announced that Hall had been extracted from the war-torn area, transferred to Poland, and then flown to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.
No details yet on Benjamin Hall’s injuries
Details on Hall’s injuries haven’t been released. Representatives with Fox News have only said that Hall is “alert” and “in good spirits” after the rescue.
"He’s being treated with the best possible care in the world, and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in an internal memo to staff.
Nonprofit group “Save Our Allies” helped with Hall’s rescue
Fox News credited nonprofit organization “Save Our Allies” for helping rescue Hall from the frontlines. The group worked with the Pentagon, defense secretary Lloyd Austin, and military officials in Ukraine and Poland to get Hall out of the country, Fox News reported.
Sarah Verardo, a co-founder of Save Our Allies, told America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino that Hall’s extraction was led by a “special operations and intelligence veteran” and that Hall was tended to by military medical support during the transport.
"We have people on our team that are willing to go into harm's way to protect those from evil," Verardo told Perino in a March 21 interview. "And especially when we got that call for help from Fox, we could not move quickly enough to mobilize a multinational effort to secure Ben's extraction from a very dangerous combat zone."
What is Save Our Allies?
According to the Save Our Allies website, the group's mission is to rescue American citizens, permanent residents, special immigrant visa (SIV) holders, and other special populations from conflict zones and contested areas. The group was formed in Aug. 2021 as a collaborative effort between veteran support organizations The Independence Fund, No One Left Behind, and Mighty Oaks Foundation.
Save Our Allies’ initial focus was protecting Afghan and Iraqi people who supported the U.S. forces during the Afghan War. In Dec. 2021, Save Our Allies funded the evacuation of 55 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.
The group has raised over $358,000 for its campaign to assist with medical support and supply distribution to establish comfort and aid stations along the Poland-Ukraine border. "We felt this moral obligation to our wartime allies, and that happened not only in Afghanistan and continues to, but now we're doing the work with Save Our Allies in Ukraine," Verardo told Fox News.