What Happened to SoBe Drinks? They Are Still Around, But Hard to Find

Where have SoBe drinks gone? Many Twitter users want to know what happened to their favorite SoBe drinks. Are the drinks still available?

“Whatever happened to SOBE drinks,” Twitter user @GoreTega asked on July 15. When another Twitter user stated that the drinks were still around, @GoreTega challenged her to prove it and go out and find one.

@GoreTega isn't the only one wondering where to find the popular drinks. For several years now, Twitter users have been asking what happened to their favorite SoBe flavors of Lifewater, Elixir, Teas, and Lizard Milk.

“@pepsi Hey did you guys discontinue Sobe Lifewaters? None of the grocery stores near me in Dayton, Ohio sell it anymore and if they've been discontinued, that will sadden me greatly!! I spent almost $50/month on the Yumberry Pomegranate alone! I can't find your reply anymore..,” tweeted @Squeener97 in 2019.

His initial tweet was followed by numerous others looking for their favorite flavors.

Have no fear, SoBe drinks are still here, but your favorite might be one of over 23 product flavors that the company has discontinued.