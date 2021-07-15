What Happened to SoBe Drinks? They Are Still Around, But Hard to Find

What Happened to SoBe Drinks? They Are Still Around, But Hard to FindBy Danielle Letenyei
Jul. 15 2021, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Where have SoBe drinks gone? Many Twitter users want to know what happened to their favorite SoBe drinks. Are the drinks still available?
“Whatever happened to SOBE drinks,” Twitter user @GoreTega asked on July 15. When another Twitter user stated that the drinks were still around, @GoreTega challenged her to prove it and go out and find one.
Twitter users want to know what happened to SoBe drinks.
@GoreTega isn't the only one wondering where to find the popular drinks. For several years now, Twitter users have been asking what happened to their favorite SoBe flavors of Lifewater, Elixir, Teas, and Lizard Milk.
“@pepsi Hey did you guys discontinue Sobe Lifewaters? None of the grocery stores near me in Dayton, Ohio sell it anymore and if they've been discontinued, that will sadden me greatly!! I spent almost $50/month on the Yumberry Pomegranate alone! I can't find your reply anymore..,” tweeted @Squeener97 in 2019.
His initial tweet was followed by numerous others looking for their favorite flavors.
Have no fear, SoBe drinks are still here, but your favorite might be one of over 23 product flavors that the company has discontinued.
The SoBe website has a product locator.
Officials with Pepsi Co., which has owned the SoBe brand since 2000, suggest that drink fans check the product locator on its website. Although the brand hasn’t been discontinued altogether, “local availability can vary.”
“We're working diligently to keep products readily available to our consumers. Please consider using home delivery or grocery pickup options through your local stores if available. Many of our products are also available in e-commerce if you'd prefer to order online,” the SoBe website states in its frequently asked questions.
SoBe drinks are available online.
SoBe fans will be happy to know that they can still purchase some products online. If you want to stock up on SoBe Water, you can get a 12-pack of 20-ounce bottles on Amazon for $18. A 12-pack of SoBe Elixir costs $35 on Amazon.
Walmart also has some flavors of the SoBe Water and Elixir available, mainly online through its third-party sellers. However, in-store availability is another story. For example, the Walmart Supercenter in Muskegon, Mich., shows only two SoBe Lifewater drinks in stock. Another location in nearby Grand Haven doesn't have any of the drinks in stock.
SoBe was inspired by South Beach, Fla.
SoBE got its start in 1995 when founders John Bello and Tom Schwalm wanted to recreate the vibe of South Beach, Fla., in a drink. The first product of the South Beach Beverage Company was the SoBe Black Tea 3G, which contained ginseng, guarana, and ginkgo.
SoBe was at the forefront of energy and vitamin-infused drinks that attracted Pepsi's attention. Pepsi bought the company in 2000.
Will SoBe last?
Although SoBe products might be hard to find, they are still out there. How long they will be available? SoBe's social media accounts haven’t been active for years. The last Twitter post was in 2016 and the last Facebook posts were in December 2017.