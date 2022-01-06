CinCor Is Due to List Soon but Seems Risky

According to Renaissance Capital, CinCor Pharma set terms for its IPO on Jan. 3. The company is planning to offer 11 million shares at $15 to $17, thereby raising $176 million (at the midpoint). At this price, it would command a market value of $594 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI are the deal's joint bookrunners. The company is expected to price its IPO on Jan. 6 and start trading on the Nasdaq on Jan. 7.