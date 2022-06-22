What does “cash out suspended'' mean on DraftKings?

If the feature is suspended, then that likely means there's an issue with an ongoing match, according to Gamble USA. It could be an instance where a game is going into overtime, a sudden-death situation, a scoring play is being reviewed, or some type of incident occurred during the event. It could also be a situation where DraftKings is dealing with technical difficulties. If the cash out is suspended, you’ll have to wait until the bet isn't suspended or move on to the next bet.