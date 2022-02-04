If You Live in Multiple States, Watch Out for This When You’re Filing Taxes

This rule varies between states, but generally, you’d be considered a statutory resident for spending over half a year in a state. So, if you have a home in one that you eventually return to (and your driver’s license, mailing address, and memberships are connected to that address), but you spend more than 183 days living in another state, you’d be considered a statutory resident in the second state. As a result, you would have to pay taxes in both states.