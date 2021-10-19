Walmart Plus Members Will Have Early Access to Black Friday Deals

The competition for early Black Friday deals is picking up steam, and Walmart recently just allowed its Walmart Plus (Walmart+) members to have opportunities for even earlier deals. The retail giant announced Oct. 18, 2021, that members of its subscription service will have early access to Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. While the opportunity is enticing, it’s still questionable whether Walmart+ can be a top competitor to Amazon Prime this holiday season.

Starting on Nov. 3, Walmart+ members will have early access to online deals, as the discounted items will be offered to members a few hours earlier than to regular customers. Those interested can still sign up for the membership and be eligible for early access to deals. But Black Friday aside, is Walmart+ better than Amazon Prime?

What is Walmart Plus (Walmart+)?

Launched in Sept. 2020, the subscription service allows members to order in-store items that can be delivered as soon as the same day it’s ordered. The delivery is free and unlimited as long as you spend $35 per order.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

However, the unlimited service isn't available in all areas. Formerly known as Delivery Unlimited, Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Going with the yearly option will save you $57.40 versus paying monthly.

Article continues below advertisement

Many exclusive deals and perks are included with a Walmart+ membership. Members can save up to five cents per gallon on fuel, where participating gas stations include Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

When shopping at a physical Walmart location, members can check out quickly using the Scan & Go feature in the Walmart app. The feature allows users to scan items while shopping and use Walmart Pay to pay for items on the spot, eliminating the need to check out through a kiosk or register clerk.

Article continues below advertisement

Delivery services are fairly fast, where same-day, next-day, and two-day delivery options are available, depending on the area. Groceries are just one type of Walmart's vast variety of products that can be ordered. The membership also includes Rx for less, a program that offers up to 85 percent off prescriptions at a Walmart Pharmacy. The program also offers free prescriptions for multiple medications, depending on the area you live in.

2021 Walmart Black Friday Deals For Days (Ads)



Nov 3 - Nov 7 & Nov 10 - Nov 14: https://t.co/FyfQZub0z2 pic.twitter.com/YBpjkPZwKX — DealsPlus (@DealsPlus) October 18, 2021