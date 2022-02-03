Will the Voyagers Unknown NFT Release Date Finally Come?

Voyagers Unknown reports a three-person team named Lionel, Christian, and Espen. The trio could potentially be aliases for the real Voyagers Unknown founders.

Voyagers Unknown will sell NFTs at prices as high as 0.3 ETH, or $790 equivalent as of the afternoon of Feb. 3. If the project takes off, the price is likely to soar on the secondary market. These NFTs will represent ownership of high-quality 3D avatars.