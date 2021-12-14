Vox Media Reaches a Deal to Acquire Group Nine Media

The names of Vox Media and Group Nine Media may not sound familiar to the average consumer, but there is a significantly greater chance that they have heard of their websites. One of Vox Media's biggest brands, The Verge, is one of the largest technology blogs in the world, with other titles including Eater, and New York Magazine. Group Nine Media has its massive brands like Thrillist and NowThis, the latter being the biggest video news brand in social media. The two companies agreed to a merger deal on Tuesday, and there are big expectations in the near future.