Polygon’s (MATIC) Recent Rise Could Just Be a Start to Its Bright Future

Polygon has recovered by around 100 percent from the lows it reached in Jul. 2021. Most cryptos have been moving higher as sentiment cryptocurrency sentiment improves. Is there more to Polygon’s rise than positive sentiment? What's the crypto's price prediction for 2025 ?

Polygon is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. It promises to help blockchain projects scale up and handle larger numbers of transactions, especially those on the Ethereum network. There are concerns about what will happen to scaling solutions after Ethereum upgrades its network. However, most market experts expect the solutions to stay around and even flourish after ETH 2.0.