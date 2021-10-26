Volvo Cuts Valuation by $5 Billion Days Before Its Scheduled IPO

Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China, announced it would be going public on Oct. 29, a day later than initially planned, holding a traditional bell-ringing ceremony. The company issued a press release on Oct. 18, stating it had published its prospectus and price range for its initial IPO and would be trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Volvo Cars initially priced its shares at 53 to 68 Swedish crowns, valuing the company at around $23 billion. Days before its scheduled IPO, Volvo cut its valuation and price per share. Here’s why.

Volvo Cars announces it will be offering its stock at the lower end of its initial range

Source: Volvo

IPOs are often held to generate capital and raise public awareness. Sometimes, the capital that's raised at an IPO is needed for expansion, while other times, it's used to fund current projects. Although Volvo Cars had intentions of raising enough capital to value itself at $23 billion, the company later announced it would begin trading on Oct. 29 at the lower end of its initial range—53 Swedish crowns.

Article continues below advertisement

One U.S. dollar (USD) is equivalent to 8.65 Swedish crowns. If Volvo Cars begins trading at 53 Swedish crowns, it would lower the company's valuation to $18 billion—about $5 billion less than its initial valuation. Volvo Cars reportedly lowered its valuation to “appease investors.”

Nasdaq stated “it’s easy to see why investors needed some convincing. Volvo is still at its early stages of its transition to electric vehicles from combustion engines, and governance is a concern since Geely will still be the largest shareholder.”