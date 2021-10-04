Where U.S. Investors Can Buy Volvo IPO Stock and Whether You Should

Volvo sold 660,000 cars in 2020. Its target is to be able to sell 1.2 million cars annually by 2025. The company’s operating profit margin was only 3.2 percent in 2020. It aims to improve that to between 8 percent and 10 percent by 2025.

Volvo plans to use its IPO money to fund its shift to electric cars. By 2025, the company targets that fully electric cars will account for half of its sales. It aims for all of its sales to be fully electric by 2030. In addition to shifting to electric cars, Volvo also wants to shift from selling its cars through dealerships to selling directly to drivers online.