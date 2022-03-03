VanEck’s Russia ETF Almost Became the Next Meme Stock for Contrarian Investors

Shortly after markets opened on Mar. 3, the Russia ETF is already seeing its meme stock frenzy dwindle. Shares fell 14.88 percent within the first half-hour of trading, eliminating any premarket gains. While some meme stock traders profited on gains, others are waiting to profit on puts as the ETF prepares to sink below the $6.00 mark. For the time being, RSX stock is halted, meaning any puts will have to be put off. If RSX continues its volatile streak, the ETF could become delisted.