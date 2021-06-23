How to update your bank information on Womply

SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform Womply has long been a go-to customer relationship management tool for small businesses across the country. Womply also integrates small businesses' finances with major banks and lenders and serves as a sort of middleman between the two.

In 2020, Womply began acting as an intermediary with the SBA (Small Business Administration) to streamline the distribution of the vital PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans that small businesses relied on during the COVID-19 pandemic . Rolling out its PPP Fast Loan program, Womply promised to get business owners their desperately needed relief quickly.

However, unforeseen issues arose— mainly fraud —and left Womply scrambling. It has now revamped its identity check protocol, and business owners are looking for guidance.

Womply served as a lifeline for small businesses during the pandemic

Small business owners have had a tough time in 2020 and 2021. Stuck in their homes, consumers have turned to giant companies to get what they need. E-commerce experts such as Amazon and Walmarts and social distancing guidelines have made things much harder for brick-and-mortar shops.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to government stimulus efforts in 2020 and 2021, special loans were made available to help small businesses. Meant to keep the businesses' staff on the payroll, inventory stocked, and bills paid, the PPP loans were a shot in the arm.

Source: womply facebook

Article continues below advertisement