Ukraine Accepts Crypto Donations in Bitcoin, Polkadot, and More

The United Nations reported on Mar. 1, 2022, that at least 536 Ukrainian civilians have died or been injured as a result of the Russian invasion. This is an estimate and the ultimate toll will “likely be much higher,” U.N. human rights office spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters. Ukrainians continue to fight back for the sake of their families and nation as food supplies and other basic necessities dwindle. For Ukraine, donations are necessary—and crypto donations are paving the way.