Former President Donald Trump Isn't a 'Big Fan' of Crypto

Former President Donald Trump has a lot to say about cryptocurrencies, and it isn't anything positive. Branding cryptocurrencies as a "disaster waiting to happen," Trump rather "likes the currency of the United States" and doesn't favor any other currency above the U.S. dollar.

The former leader has also expressed great concern and doubts regarding the technology. He questions its overall legitimacy and said that "it could be fake." After stating this while in office in 2019, Bitcoin's price dropped significantly in the wake of his opinion.

More than simply expressing his dismay over crypto, while in office, former National Security Adviser John Bolton reported that Trump repeatedly met with former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about outlawing cryptocurrency.