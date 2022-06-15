Why TikTok Competitor Triller Ditched SEAC Merger for IPO

He also called the IPO a “cleaner transaction” that gives the company greater control of its destiny. He added that the IPO would be the largest creator IPO in history. The company noted that the decision was influenced by “higher-than-expected demand for its convertible debt offering and a clear preference to go public via a direct listing from its current and future shareholders.” The two companies also noted that it wasn’t possible to complete the merger before the termination date on June 30.