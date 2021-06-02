OEG Stock Is Falling—Should You Buy the Dip?

Orbital Energy (OEG) stock rose over 115 percent on June 1 and is now up almost 250 percent YTD. Is it too late to buy OEG stock or can it still deliver good returns for investors?

OEG has four business verticals—Orbital Power Services, Orbital Telecom Services, Orbital Gas Systems, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides energy infrastructure services to several industries including telecommunications , alternative energy, power and utilities, and the petrochemical industry.

What happened to Orbital Energy stock?

In April, Orbital Energy announced the acquisition of Gibson Technical Services for $48 million. On June 1, the company announced that Gibson has received a contract for approximately 700 miles of engineering and construction services across Central Mississippi.

Orbital Energy said that “GTS (Gibson Technical Services) began the first engineering phase of the Project in April 2021 with construction slated to start in June 2021. The Project is being funded with both private TEC capital and from the Federal Government’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) for rural fiber buildouts.”

While the company didn't provide the dollar value of the contract, it said that RDOF will “provide $20.4 billion in funding over a 10-year period to support broadband networks in rural communities across the country.”

The news triggered a buying spree in OEG stock and it rose sharply on June 1. The trading volumes were 234 million shares compared to an average volume of 1.9 million shares. Meanwhile, OEG stock seems to be cooling off and was down sharply in premarket on June 2.

