Banking Heir Timothy Mellon Is a Multi-Billionaire, Funds Border Wall

Among America’s early royalty, bearing wealthy family names like Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford , the Mellon family is likely one of the most well-known. Timothy Mellon, a descendant of entrepreneur and Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon, has appeared on the lists of large political donations.

Having given sums in the tens of millions of dollars to various campaigns and legislative causes, Mellon’s net worth is clearly substantial. How has Mellon made his money, and how much is he worth today?

Timothy Mellon donations

Mellon is the 79-year-old grandson of Andrew Mellon. He has donated impressive amounts to several political campaigns and causes including the Texas border wall.

According to the Texas Tribune, Mellon contributed $1.5 million in 2010 to defend Arizona legislation enabling police to determine the status of suspected illegal immigrants. That law met challenges up to the Supreme Court and eventually most of it was scrapped.

Mellon was also a major donor to the reelection campaign for Donald Trump in 2020. He gave $20 million to America First Action—the primary super PAC on Trump’s side. He gave $30 million to the Senate Leadership Fund—a cause aiming to elect Republican Senators, in 2020.

He also gave donations to Democratic candidates including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her 2018 Senate campaign and to U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for her 2020 presidential nomination bid.

Recently, and perhaps most notably, Mellon donated the bulk of funding to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico. During Trump’s term, Congress couldn't agree on federal funding for a border wall.

The Texas Tribune reported that the fundraising had only raised $1.25 million by mid-August. Then Mellon stepped in with a contribution of $53.1 million, according to public records. This puts his share of the funding campaign at about 98 percent.

