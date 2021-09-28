Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History Was Under Trump

Every year there seems to be some talk of the U.S. government shutting down because Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on something. This year, as Capital Hill battles over whether to raise the debt ceiling, many people hope that there won't be a repeat of 2018–2019, which was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

There have been several government shutdowns since 1980 when then-Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti issued an opinion that the government should shut down when a funding gap occurs in the federal budget. Most shutdowns before the 1990s were only for a few hours while Congress got its act together.

However, since the 1990 three-day shutdown under President George H.W. Bush, government shutdowns have spanned several days, costing U.S. taxpayers millions and resulting in furloughs of thousands of federal employees.

Trump and Congress couldn’t agree on funding for a border wall.

The longest government shutdown in history was in 2018–2019 under former President Donald Trump. That shut down lasted 35 days from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.

Trump and Congress couldn’t agree on an appropriations bill to fund the federal government in 2019. Trump wanted $5.7 billion in federal funds budgeted to pay for a wall on the U.S. and Mexico border. The Democrat-controlled Senate said no way and passed an appropriations bill that left out funding for the wall.

Although many people thought that the bill would still get approval from the Republican controlled House of Representatives and even Trump himself, right-wing pundits put the pressure on Trump to follow his campaign promise to “build the wall.” After the criticism, Trump refused to sign any bill that didn’t fund his border wall.

