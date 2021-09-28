Who Is Affected If the U.S. Government Shuts Down? Real Implications

As much as government shutdowns can feel like they're done for political show, they have real implications that impact American lives. The U.S. government hasn't shut down since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A potential shutdown could be on the horizon.

Here's what happens when the government shuts down, including how it impacts efforts to curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Dem.) originally wanted to vote yes to pass the bill, but switched his response to no so he could bring the issue up again. Schumer said, "Keeping the government open and preventing a default is vital to our country's future and we'll be taking further action to prevent this from happening this week."

If officials don't come to an agreement by the end of the week, we could approach a government shutdown.

As Democrats seek to suspend the debt limit in order to avoid a government shutdown, Republicans have blocked a bill that would make it a sure thing. Across party lines, Senate members are struggling to find a meeting ground on spending.

Historically, these workers haven't received back pay since payments cease during shutdowns. However, legislation from January 2019 changed that.

A huge portion of federal workers would be furloughed, with the number increasing if the shutdown goes from a partial to full shutdown. In the government shutdown of early 2018, a total of 850,000 federal employees were furloughed out of 2.1 million non-postal employees total.

Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan as organized by the OMB (Office of Management and Budget). Many agencies have to halt activities and temporarily furlough employees. A full shutdown turns off:

However, a shutdown has negative implications on credit, too. Since a shutdown could impact the government's ability to spend or borrow later in the year, it could prompt credit rating agencies to lower the nation's creditworthiness.

A government shutdown isn't as bad as a default. In a default, many more parties would be out of a paycheck. The government wouldn't be able to repay debts due to the debt limit. The economic impact would arguably be disastrous, which is why politicians are so keen on avoiding it.

How would a government shutdown impact the average American?

I kind of feel like not enough people realize we are potentially headed to a government shutdown in less than 2 weeks in the middle of a pandemic that is killing 2,000 Americans a day. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 20, 2021

During a shutdown, Americans wouldn't be able to access federal services that they've come to depend on. COVID-19 pandemic assistance is still part of our fiscal world, and a shutdown would cause that to halt.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the millions of Americans who are employed by the U.S. government would be out of work. Those living paycheck to paycheck would struggle as they await back pay.