Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Hails the Messaging Platform’s “Unprecedented Growth”

Billionaire Pavel Durov has reason to celebrate these days, and not just because of his net worth . On Oct. 15, 2021, Android Police reported that Durov’s instant-messaging app Telegram had been installed from the Google Play Store one billion times.

And that good news came shortly after Durov noted “a record increase in user registration and activity” for Telegram. “The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Oct. 5. “I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users.”