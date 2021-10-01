Where Will TDCX (TDCX) Stock Be in 2025?

TDCX was valued at $2.6 billion in its IPO. In the first six months of 2021, its revenue increased by about 20 percent to $187.2 million, and TDCX has been profitable over the last three years. The company generated revenue of $355 million in the year ended Jun. 30. Based on its pro forma market cap, TDCX’s trailing price-to-sales multiple is 7.3x. In comparison, Twilio and Salesforce stocks have NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 16.9x and 9.3x, respectively.