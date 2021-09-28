What TDCX’s IPO Valuation and Stock Forecast Tell Investors

TDCX hasn’t officially disclosed its IPO date yet, but several reports suggest that it could come as early as Oct. 1. The company plans to offer 18.8 million ADSs (American depositary shares) in the IPO, priced at between $16 and $18 each. Insiders plan to buy a total of $6 million worth of ADSs in the IPO. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of TDCX. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay debt and for growth initiatives.