SuperFarm has retreated more than 60 percent from its $4.73 all-time high, and investors are wondering whether it’s time to buy the crypto. What's SuperFarm's price prediction? Will it be the next crypto to explode?Faced with inflation pressure, student loan debt, and fading hopes of a fourth stimulus check, people are seeking opportunities to earn cash. While some are going for safe investments like tax-free municipal bonds, others are eager to try their luck with cryptocurrency.What’s SuperFarm crypto used for?SuperFarm is a platform for launching and trading NFTs. It offers tools that enable projects to deploy NFTs across multiple blockchains without coding. Furthermore, it enables projects to integrate NFT into videogame items. SuperFarm’s in-house SUPER token is used for fee payments, staking, and governance. The token’s supply is capped at 1 billion units, with some 400 million tokens already on the market.SuperFarm crypto founder launches Neo Tokyo NFT projectSuperFarm was founded crypto blogger and influencer Elliot Wainman, whose professional name is Elliotrades. The project secured $1.1 million in funding from Spark Digital Capital, Animoca Brands, Solidity Ventures, GBV Capital, and Bitcoin.com.Elliotrades is also part of Neo Tokyo Identities, an NFT project he launched in Oct. 2021 with Alex Becker. The Neo Tokyo project is attracting significant attention from investors seeking exposure to NFTs and the metaverse.Elliotrades-backed SYN CITY launching mafia metaverseSYN CITY is a mafia game series. The project is going into the metaverse with a Binance initial game offering on Dec. 9. The offering will introduce certain mafia metaverse in-game items and other perks to fans. SuperFarm’s Elliotrades was part of the investor group that raised $8 million for SYN CITYSuperFarm secures Coinbase and Huobi listingsSuperFarm crypto has attracted nearly 26,000 investors since it launched in March 2021. As its community expands, major exchanges are rushing to support the crypto. Coinbase and Huobi have listed SUPER, making it accessible to even more investors.Is SuperFarm crypto a good investment?SuperFarm’s gains over the past year are nowhere near those of Shiba Inu or Bitcoin, but the token may be worth a look for investors seeking exposure to NFTs, DeFi, and the metaverse. SuperFarm has a partnership with The Sandbox, a crypto metaverse game project. The listing on major exchanges should increase the visibility of SuperFarm, which could draw more investors. Additionally, SuperFarm could benefit from the strong takeoff of Elliotrades’ other project, Neo Tokyo NFTs.SuperFarm's price predictionIn the past six months, SuperFarm has climbed an average of 30 percent per month. Assuming a monthly growth rate of only 10 percent, SuperFarm could surpass $5 in 2022.Where to buy SuperFarm cryptoIf you like SuperFarm crypto’s price prediction, you may want to buy the dip. You can buy SuperFarm with the U.S. dollar on Coinbase, and USDT or BUSD on Binance, Gate.io, and KuCoin.