Why Everyone’s Talking About the Neo Tokyo Identities NFT Project

Besides the Neo Tokyo Identities NFT and gaming project, Alex Becker has founded several companies. His digital marketing startups, which include Source Wave, Market Hero, and Hyros, generate millions of dollars in revenue. Becker worked in the Air Force before getting into entrepreneurship. Born in 1988, Becker had a net worth of over $1 million when he was only 24 years old. He’s now a multimillionaire with an estimated fortune of more than $10 million.