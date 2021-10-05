Student Loan Forgiveness Scams: What Alumni Should Watch For

As an overhaul of the student loan forgiveness policy is underway, scams are targeting debt-bearing alumni. Student loan forgiveness scams have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as attackers home in on the confusion surrounding payment moratoriums.

What kind of scams are targeting student loan carriers ? More importantly, what are the tell-tale signs of a student loan scam to help people avoid illicit activity aimed their way?

This process will likely take place over the next several months (negotiated rulemaking tends to take a while).

The committee will address programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness , Closed School Discharge, Borrower Defense to Repayment, and Total and Permanent Disability Discharge.

On Oct. 4, President Biden started a regulatory overhaul of key policy surrounding student loan forgiveness, repayment, and relief programs. The negotiated rulemaking process involves public hearings, a review of current student loan programs, and proposed changes.

Amid regulation overhaul and a student loan payment moratorium, student loan forgiveness scams are increasing. Beginning on March 13, 2020, the U.S. government suspended payments for eligible loans. Student loan payments are set to restart after January 31, 2022, following a final extension in early August.

Scammers might use a phone call, email, or letter to contact you for a fake student loan forgiveness opportunity. If they ask for your social security number, federal student aid ID, credit card, or bank account information—especially over email, but through other methods as well—be wary.

Just had a scammer leave me a voicemail about qualifying for student loan forgiveness and I think that just might be the most evil phone scam I’ve ever heard of

How to spot a student loan forgiveness scam before it gets you

Even if someone who calls or sends a letter has access to personal credit report information like your student loan balance, it doesn't mean they're legit. You should still check with your loan servicer for verification.

Names like "Biden loan forgiveness," "CARES Act loan forgiveness," and "pandemic grant" aren't real programs. Any correspondence that uses a fake program name should be flagged.

Anyone sending an email from an address that doesn't end in ".gov" should be flagged as suspicious as well.

