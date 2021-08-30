Certain Stocks Jumped Post-Katrina, Influenced by Economic Factors

Crude oil moves higher when stocks move higher not the other way around. It is actually bearish for crude. Hurricane Katrina was actually bearish for lumber. The Dow is setting up a double top. 2 more weeks of volatility, then we drop.

After the dust settled and recovery efforts started, certain stocks saw marked growth in the post-Katrina world.

Shortly after the storm, home improvement stocks found themselves in a bull run of their own. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) both saw immediate growth and rose 2 percent on demand. However, that ultimately waned out with an identical 17 percent loss in the year ending August 25, 2006. A lot of this had to do with larger economic factors outside of the hurricane.