5 Stocks That Rich People Are Buying—Inside Billionaires' Portfolios

If you want to be rich, then you have to think rich. Isn’t that how the saying goes? If that’s the case, you might want to pay attention to what stocks billionaires are buying to help increase their wealth.

So, what stocks are billionaires adding to their portfolios? The answers are usually found in the Form 13F filings investment firms with more than $100 million in assets under management are required to file quarterly with the SEC.

Here are five of the top stock picks that billionaire investors are putting their money behind.

Walmart, Inc. (WMT) Walmart, Inc. is one of the largest holdings of billionaire investor Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates. The company reportedly accounts for about 4.3 percent of Dalio's portfolio. As the world's largest retailer, Walmart's revenue of over $138 billion increased by 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (BHC) Canadian company Bausch Health Companies, Inc. is a stock pick for billionaires Carl Icahn of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and John Paulson of Paulson & Co., Inc. Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, the company is known for its Bausch + Lomb eye care products. The revenue for Bausch Health Companies is rebounding with just over $2 billion for the first quarter of 2021—a slight increase over the same time last year and the first quarterly increase reported in at least a year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Most people would be surprised if online retail giant Amazon.com wasn't on the list. Billionaires David Tepper of Appaloosa Management LP, George Soros of Soros Fund Management, and Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital all put their money behind the company. And why wouldn't they? Analysts consider Amazon to be one of the best stocks on Nasdaq. Riding the wave of consumers turning online to purchase necessities while they were quarantined at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon's revenue jumped almost 44 percent to $108.52 billion for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Danaher Corp. (DHR) Considered one of the best healthcare stocks in 2021, Danaher Corp. (DHR) is a pick of billionaire investors Daniel Loeb of Third Point as well as Sandler Capital Management and Tran Capital Management. Danaher manufactures diagnostic equipment and instruments for the medical, industrial, commercial industries. Headquartered in Washington D.C., the company ranked 161st on the Fortune 500 in 2019. The company reported $7.22 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2021, which was an over a 36 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Its stock rose 29 percent in the first half of this year.