Steve Wozniak's Net Worth Pales in Comparison to Steve Jobs

It sounds like Jobs-level wealth isn’t of interest to Wozniak, who's now 71 years old. “I do not invest. I don’t do that stuff. I didn’t want to be near money, because it could corrupt your values,” he explained to Fortune in April 2017.

Wozniak also observed that some Silicon Valley engineers had gotten rock-star status because of the amount of money they had. “I went the other way,” he said. “I did not want to be one of them. … I really didn’t want to be in that super ‘more than you could ever need’ category.”