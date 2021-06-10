Stellar’s (XLM) Long-Term Potential Makes It a Buy on Recent Weakness

The very long-term price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. The volatile daily movements in crypto prices have a bearing on long-term forecasts and the further in time they are, they will likely be less reliable.

According to Coin Price Forecast, Stellar Lumens should end 2021 at $0.58, which implies an increase of 65 percent from the current price levels. While they have a bullish price prediction for 2021, the firm sees slower growth going forward. It expects XLM to reach $1.83 by 2023.

Digital Coin Price expects Stellar Lumens to close 2021 at $0.54, which implies a 40 percent upside potential. The altcoin should rise steadily in the coming years to hit $1.08 in 2025 and $1.58 by 2028.

Coins Research Report expects Stellar to reach $6 by 2025 and $14 by 2030.