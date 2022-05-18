You Could Win a New Volvo Just by Playing the 2022 Starbucks Summer Game

In total, Starbucks intends on giving out over $3 million in prizes during its Summer Game promotion. As for those who are lucky enough to snag themselves a brand new Volvo, they will also receive “a single cash payment in the form of a corporate check, which is intended to assist the winner with any federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Grand Prize (the 'Tax Gross-Up Payment').” Starbucks says the tax gross-up payment will be $20,000.