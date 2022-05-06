Starbucks Raised Pay for Non-Unionized Stores in Alleged Union-Busting Attempt

Schultz said Starbucks can't implement the broad benefits at unionized locations or those in the process of unionization because of legal restraints. He said, “We do not have the same freedom to make these improvements at locations that have a union or where union organizing is underway. Partners in those stores will receive the wages increases that were announced in [Oct. 2021], but Federal law prohibits us from promising new wages and benefits at stores involved in union organizing. And by law, we cannot implement unilateral changes at stores that have a union.”