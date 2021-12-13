What Starbucks Workers Unionization Means for the Coffee Chain

A recent Gallup poll showed that the support for labor unions in the U.S. was at 68 percent—the highest level since the 1960s. The support is particularly strong among people aged 18–34 years. In Starbucks’ restaurant industry, labor organizing is rare, with less than 2 percent of workers unionized. But that could change, especially as the pandemic has shown many people just how vulnerable they can be in the workplace.