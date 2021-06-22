How the Spectrum Stimulus Credit Can Help You Pay for Internet

Charter Communications runs Spectrum internet as part of its broadband connectivity and cable operator operation. The company has 31 million customers in 41 states, although it isn't clear whether or not that applies only to internet customers or other services as well. After all, Comcast claims that its Xfinity service is the most popular in the U.S. with 26.5 million customers.

Charter announced that it's participating in the federally introduced Emergency Broadband Benefit program in May. The discount includes one monthly service credit and one device credit per eligible household. People who are eligible will receive $50 off their monthly internet bill from Spectrum (or $75 if you live on Tribal lands in the U.S.). It also includes $100 off one device (laptop, desktop computer, or tablet) if you put $10–$50 down.