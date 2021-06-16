When Do Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Start?

Qualifying families will start receiving the child tax credit payments on July 15 . Subsequent payments will arrive every month on the 15th or the nearest business day to the 15th. Each child under age 6 will result in $300 monthly payments, while children aged 6–17 will qualify you for $250 monthly payments.

Soon, you will be able to update the IRS on any changes in the number of qualifying children or income through an online tool.

These are the dates you can expect your monthly child tax credit payments:

It’s possible to opt out of the advance tax credit payments. The IRS says an online portal to opt out is coming soon. Those who prefer receiving a larger tax refund might take this step.

People will need to file for the second half of their child tax credits in the spring of 2022, when filing their 2021 tax returns.