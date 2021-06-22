Pay Attention to the Employee Retention Tax Credit in 2021

"(Paycheck Protection) program was not extended. March 31 was the last day employers could use this program, but it was expanded to cover more businesses. Another big one for employers is the employee retention tax credit," Dakota Thomas, Ph.D. research analyst #CSGHealthyStates

Will the ERC extend beyond 2021? The jury is still out on that one. Either way, businesses should look beyond the ERC for other tax breaks and programs that can benefit them. For example, paid sick leave tax credits have been extended through September and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund might receive additional funding. These are just examples, but the point is to exhaust your options. What have you got to lose?