Small Business Saturday Deals Are Already Online: How To Find the Savings

This year, American Express has also collaborated with online retailer Showfields and Black business platform ByBlack to put the spotlight on “thoughtfully curated gifts [that] are meant to be shared,” all of which are certified to be from Black-owned businesses. Those Amex cardholders can use their eligible, enrolled cards at shopsmall.showfields.com by Dec. 31, 2021, to earn a $15 statement credit on orders of $20 or more—terms and conditions apply, of course.