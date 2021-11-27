Small Business Saturday Deals Are Already Online: How To Find the Savings

Small Business Saturday Deals Are Already Online: How To Find the SavingsBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 27 2021, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Small Business Saturday has been an annual tradition since American Express introduced the annual event in 2010. In fact, Congress even recognized the day in a 2011 resolution. And in 2020’s Small Business Saturday, U.S. consumers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants, American Express reports. With the pandemic still raging, though, you might not want to venture out your front door. So, where can you find Small Business Saturday online deals?
Entertainment Tonight already found some of these deals on Amazon, including 40 percent off Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt body scrub, $100 off Lands Downunder Juno throws, 20 percent off Blueair smart air purifiers, and $10 off Cafe Du Chateau French-press coffee makers. As we head into that most wonderful time of the year—for shoppers, at least—here are some other online destinations to check on Saturday or even beforehand.
American Express is showcasing products from Black businesses
The company that started it all has turned Small Business Saturday into a year-long event. “This marks the first full year that we made a sustained Shop Small effort year-round, not just for one day,” Amex global brand management vice president Walter Frye told Forbes earlier this month.
This year, American Express has also collaborated with online retailer Showfields and Black business platform ByBlack to put the spotlight on “thoughtfully curated gifts [that] are meant to be shared,” all of which are certified to be from Black-owned businesses. Those Amex cardholders can use their eligible, enrolled cards at shopsmall.showfields.com by Dec. 31, 2021, to earn a $15 statement credit on orders of $20 or more—terms and conditions apply, of course.
Amazon has an online storefront for small businesses
Amazon is about as far away from “small business” as you can get, but the e-commerce giant does have a Small Business landing page, with local retailers sorted by U.S. region and by business-owner demographics. In fact, Amazon says that it has invested more than $30 billion in its third-party sellers between 2019 and 2020.
“We made a bet that bringing selling partners into our store would not only be a win for customers who want vast product selection, low prices, and fast delivery, but it would also be a win for small businesses that want to reach more customers, increase their revenue and profits, and create good jobs,” Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark said in a press release last month. “It proved to be a great bet.”
Chamber of commerce websites and local newspapers can also point the way to good deals
Many chamber of commerce websites can point the way to discounts at local businesses, like the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in Sarasota, Fla., or the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce in Norwich, Conn. Additionally, local newspapers and their websites have already started advertising their area’s Small Business Saturday deals this year, as the Louisville Courier Journal has done for Louisville, Ky.