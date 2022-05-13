Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Is Going to Be a Father — What’s His Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
May. 13 2022, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
The news of Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy brings up the question — who's the baby's father? Sid Wilson, the turntablist of the heavy metal band Slipknot, is the expectant father. The Iowa-born musician is known for wearing gas mask-inspired masks while touring with Slipknot. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson is worth $10 million.
Sid Wilson
DJ, Musician
Net worth: $10 million
Sidney Wilson, otherwise known as DJ Starscream or #0, has been a part of the heavy metal group Slipknot for many years. For the band, he is primarily the turntablist, but he has also performed as a keyboardist and pianist. In Japan, he has been a “jungle” musician under the name DJ Starscream. Wilson is currently expecting a child with Kelly Osbourne.
Birthdate: January 20, 1977
Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa
Partner: Kelly Osbourne
Other Names: DJ Starscream, #0
Sid Wilson has been with the popular band Slipknot for decades.
Wilson joined Slipknot in 1997. Being a “turntablist,” he provides sound effects like scratching and background noises and various horror-inducing sounds. He has also played keyboards since 2008. While the group members tend to wear masks, Wilson’s stands out as being the gas-mask variety. Some of his performance masks have also looked like skulls or other deadly images.
Wilson also has a separate career. He has performed as the lead vocalist of the band SID and as a DJ under the name DJ Starscream. His career has extended into acting as well, with film credits including 2021’s Paradise City. His net worth is estimated to be about $10 million.
Slipknot is back on tour in 2022, with dates in various U.S. cities and in Canada over the next few months. Following that, the group will be touring in European countries like Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Germany.
Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne are expecting a child together.
This week, Osbourne publicly announced her pregnancy on Instagram. With Wilson as the father, this will be Osbourne’s first child. She shared her excitement and a recent ultrasound photo on Instagram, tagging Wilson.
“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Osbourne gushed. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” Osbourne has previously spoken about her drug addictions and suffered a relapse partly brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne met through Ozzfest.
Wilson and Osbourne have known each other since Ozzfest in 1999. Slipknot was performing at Ozzfest, the festival created by Osbourne’s parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.
Their longtime friendship recently turned to a romantic relationship, which they confirmed publicly in January. Osbourne called Wilson her “soulmate” and “best friend” in that Instagram post.
Slipknot has recently ventured into NFTs.
Slipknot, the longstanding band Wilson is a member of, has been on tour this spring. The group has also begun a project with NFTs. The Slipknot NFT project is featured as a part of The Sandbox, which is a major metaverse platform.