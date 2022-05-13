Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Is Going to Be a Father — What’s His Net Worth?

Sidney Wilson, otherwise known as DJ Starscream or #0, has been a part of the heavy metal group Slipknot for many years. For the band, he is primarily the turntablist, but he has also performed as a keyboardist and pianist. In Japan, he has been a “jungle” musician under the name DJ Starscream. Wilson is currently expecting a child with Kelly Osbourne.

Birthdate: January 20, 1977

Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa

Partner: Kelly Osbourne

Other Names: DJ Starscream, #0