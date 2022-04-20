Slipknot Creates Its Own Metaverse With the Knotverse, Focuses on NFTs

For many, Slipknot is known as one of the greatest heavy metal bands in history. The group has been around for nearly 30 years, bringing their own unique style to metal music with their unique costumes, stage sets, and range of beats. The band has been going on a tour in April and will start doing more dates in May. The band has been traveling across the U.S. and Canada for the Knotfest Roadshow 2022. Along with the tour, the band has made headlines for Slipknot NFTs.