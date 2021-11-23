How Skip Bedell Became 'Fox & Friends' Home Improvement Expert

Fox News viewers might have caught Skip Bedell’s recent “Always Be Prepared” series on Fox & Friends Weekend, in which the cable network’s resident home improvement expert explained what to stash in the event of a natural disaster.

“Getting ready for winter storms, wildfire season, the first 72 hours in any emergency event [are] always the most critical,” he said in a segment on Nov. 13. “You want to make sure you have everything from shelter to water to food to first aid, tools, anything that you need.”