Silver Price Prediction 2025: Several Positive Catalysts Are Lined Up

There are many ways that you can invest in silver. One of the most straightforward ways is to buy physical silver bars. However, investors might not always want to hold it physically and care for its safety and storage. Investing in silver ETFs is another popular way to gain exposure to silver prices. You can either go for physical silver ETFs like the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) or ETFs that invest in silver mining companies like the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ). Investing in companies mining silver is another way to gain leveraged exposure to silver prices. Trading in silver futures also exposes you to silver prices.