ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Dumped Her JD.Com Holdings—Should You?

As far as valuation is concerned, JD.com and other Chinese tech names have started to look like a bargain. There are still enough concerns that should keep a lid on these stocks. Woods is known to pursue stocks with a strong growth outlook. JD.com still has a strong growth outlook with analysts forecasting revenue growth of 27.7 percent and 22.4 percent for 2021 and 2022, respectively. However, the valuation concerns and regulatory risks might have overshadowed the growth outlook for Wood to have sold off a large portion of this stock. Even for highly risk-tolerant investors, it might be a wise bet not to initiate any new positions and sell off some.