Tax-Loss Harvesting Season Is in Full Swing—Pros and Cons, Explained

NIO is a likely candidate for tax-loss harvesting this season. NIO is down nearly 40 percent YTD and has underperformed broader markets and its peers. While you can sell and book losses, it might be a wise strategy to buy it back later (taking into account the wash-sale rule) for its long-term potential.

The other potential candidates are Rocket Companies, Activision Blizzard, and Adobe. Other stocks could be good tax-loss harvesting candidates depending on your entry point.