How to Buy WISE Stock in the Direct Listing and Whether You Should

British fintech company WISE has gone public through a direct listing. The stock opened at £8, which gave the money transfer company a valuation of almost $11 billion. Should you buy WISE stock and what’s the forecast for the stock after the listing? How can U.S. investors buy WISE stock?

Companies in Europe have preferred the traditional IPO route, which involves the underwriting process. However, U.S. companies willing to go public have been more experimental with the way they go public. Over the last year, several U.S. companies have gone public through a reverse merger with SPACs, which are floated with the sole aim of taking one or more companies public.