Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

Ryan Specialty hasn’t officially revealed its IPO date yet, but several reports indicate that it could come as early as Jul. 22. Ryan Specialty plans to offer 56.9 million shares at $22 to $25 per share. JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo are the underwriters for the IPO. The underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 8.5 million shares at the IPO price.