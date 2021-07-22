Outbrain (OB) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

Outbrain hasn’t announced its IPO date yet, but several reports indicate that it could come as early as July 23. The company plans to offer 8 million shares at $24–$26 per share. The Baupost Group plans to buy nearly 10 percent of the shares in the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays, and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for the IPO. The underwriters have the option to buy an additional 1.2 million shares at the IPO price.