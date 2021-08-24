HEXO Stock Forecast: Should You Buy the Cannabis Stock Now?

HEXO stock rose almost 10 percent on Aug. 23 in a welcome break for investors. However, the stock has still fallen more than 38 percent over the last month. Most of these losses came after it announced a discounted stock offering. What’s the forecast for HEXO , and should you buy the cannabis stock now?

Cannabis stocks like HEXO have gone through a boom-bust cycle in 2021. The stock hit a 52-week high of $11.04 in Feb. 2021 as Democrats took control of the Senate and reignited marijuana legalization hopes, boosting cannabis stocks.

HEXO announces a $140 million stock issuance

HEXO announced a $140 million stock offering set to close on Aug. 24. As part of the offering, the underwriters agreed to purchase almost 47.5 million units at $2.95 each. The underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 7.1 million units. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half common stock warrant with an exercise price of $3.45.

Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share for five years, “subject to adjustment in certain events.” HEXO said that it intends to use the proceeds to “satisfy a portion of the cash component of the purchase price payable to the Redecan shareholders on closing of the Redecan acquisition and for expenditures in relation to the Company’s U.S. expansion plans.”

Since the offering was at a significant discount to HEXO’s stock price and meant a massive dilution, markets sent the stock south. Notably, as the security issued by HEXO is dilutive, if the stock price rises, the warrants will be exercised and the outstanding share count will rise further.

