Should Investors Buy HEXO (HEXO) Stock on the Dip or Wait?

HEXO (HEXO) stock has had a turbulent run in 2021. The stock hit a high of $11.04 amid Reddit mania but the gains soon fizzled. The stock is down 37 percent from its 52-week high, but it's still up 88 percent for the year. What’s HEXO’s stock forecast and will it go up more?

Marijuana stocks, including HEXO, have been on an uptrend amid the talks of federal legalization of marijuana in the U.S. In May, The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) has been reintroduced in the House. Amazon, an e-commerce giant, has also supported the proposed marijuana legalization in the U.S.