Why GlobalFoundries Stock Looks Like a Good Investment

GlobalFoundries, which could hit the market at a valuation of more than $25 billion, has invested $23 billion in its business since it started in 2009. The company plans to offer 55 million shares in the IPO, including 22 million shares being sold by Mubadala. As a result, Mubadala’s stake in the business will drop from 100 percent to 89.4 percent after the IPO, but the Abu Dhabi fund will remain GlobalFoundries’ top shareholder.