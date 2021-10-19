Arteris Stock Forecast: Should You Buy AIP IPO Stock?

Arteris is expected to start trading on Oct. 27. A total of 5 million shares will be on the offer. The company has kept the IPO price range between $14 and $16. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Jefferies, Cowen, and BMO Capital Markets are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 0.75 million shares.